Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital To Parents’ Home, Continues Recovery

It’s been roughly a week and a half since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and collapsed during the first quarter of the game. The collision, resulting in Hamlin being rushed to the hospital where he remained in critical condition earlier this month. Since the terrifying event occurred, Hamlin has made “substantial improvement” in recovering from his severe injury, and now, he has been released from the hospital.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar [Hamlin] can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” a medical care team at the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute said in a statement published Wednesday.

According to BuzzFeed News, Hamlin, who had suffered cardiac arrest due to his injury, was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he began his recovery.

Who knows when or if the 24-year-old will return to the NFL now that he appears to be on the mend—and, really, who cares? It’s just really great to see Hamlin well on the road to recovery after football fans everywhere watched his horrific collapse on national television.

“We’re grateful, first and foremost, that he’s home with his parents and his brother, which is great,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said at a press conference Wednesday. “His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes. And then when he feels ready, we’ll welcome him back.”

Yeah, take your time, Damar Hamlin. We all just want you alive and well!

