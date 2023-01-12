Antonio Brown’s Domestic Violence Accuser Claims He Sent “Explicit Videos” To Her Child

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yet again, Antonio Brown has found himself in hot water.

Now, the woman who accused Brown of domestic violence last November has alleged that the harassment didn’t end with her; it extended to her family. She says that Brown also sent “explicit videos” to her son during their altercation.

The fact was revealed in audio from a 911 call obtained by TMZ, as well as him tossing the woman’s belongings out of his home.

In the audio, the woman can be heard telling the dispatcher that she and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had gotten into a “little argument.”

Upon the disagreement, the woman says she left the residence with her children “before it escalates into anything violent,” but this was after her possessions were tossed out, and he sent “explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

On the call, she can also be heard warning Brown to stay away from her after she left the house, referencing that the authorities would soon be on their way, “You might want to go inside! You better hideout!”

So after Tampa Police arrived with a warrant for misdemeanor battery, Brown retreated inside the home and refused to come out. Subsequently, Brown was in a stand-off with Tampa Police, where they camped outside his house, spoke to him through a megaphone as he refused to leave his residence, and accused him of having guns in the home.

The woman had previously recanted her accusation against Antonio Brown during a Dec. 16 interview with the police.

“After the alleged victim was sworn-in, she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the Hillsborough County attorney’s office said in a statement. “Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence.”

