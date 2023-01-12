Stick To Those 2023 Resolutions With These Top-Rated Fitness Apps From Meta Quest 2

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Meta Quest is at the forefront of innovation within the swiftly-growing field of virtual reality and the award-winning tech giant’s hardware is among the best in the business. As 2023 rolls on, the Meta Quest 2 can be a formidable asset by way of its bevy of top-rated apps to help folks stick to their fitness goals for the year.

Meta Quest 2 owners are already aware of the vast landscape of apps and virtual environments that literally transports the user to other worlds. In one of the many areas the Quest 2 shines is in the fitness category, and below we’re highlighting some of the brand’s top-rated apps.

Meta Quest Move and Health Connect by Android: We’ve integrated Meta Quest Move stats into the Meta Quest companion app on Android to sync VR fitness progress to Health Connect by Android. Users can now sync their VR fitness progress to Health Connect by Android and automatically keep track of all their VR workouts in the same place that they track their other daily activities. — Android users were probably feeling a little left out but now, everyone’s in the game to win!

Elite Strap Bundle – Available Now for a Limited Time: It’s now here! Elite Strap is an ergonomic strap that increases users’ balance and support to help them get the most out of their VR workouts all by simply twisting its built-in fit wheel. Normally priced at $59.99 USD, Meta Quest 2 will come with an Elite Strap for no additional charge through January 19 (or by January 15 in EMEA or APAC). — The Elite Strap is amazing so we suggest you hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Quest for Fitness in Meta Horizon Worlds: Users can get together with friends for a fun and exciting VR workout session in Meta Horizon Worlds. Whether you’re looking to slow down and do some yoga in a stunning redwood forest with Paige Willis, get your groove on dancing with Alyson Stoner in the desert, or do some sculpting or HIIT in world-class natural environments, head on over to the Worlds and let’s get moving! — Meta Horizon Worlds is more than just a VR playground, it’s also a place to join others in your fitness journey!

Check out the dedicated blog post for the top-rated fitness apps and games from the Meta team here.

All month long, Meta Quest is putting the emphasis on getting those bodies moving for the new year. Check out some past highlights by following this link

For Week 3, the team will shine a spotlight on Trainer Led apps like the popular Supernatural and Les Mills’ Bodycombat.

