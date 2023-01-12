Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed a soft drink. CNN reports that Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting grocery stores this week. It’s replacing Sierra Mist, a 24-year-old brand that has failed to ever really compete with Sprite, owned by rival Coca-Cola.

“At a time when growth in traditional soda is sluggish and when the shelves are being flooded with new and innovative beverages being a tired second-tier player doesn’t really cut it,” A Pepsi spokesperson told CNN. He added that from 2016-2018 the company tried a rebrand dubbed “Mist Twist” and that the only thing it accomplished was leaving customers confused.

Starry is caffeine-free and is rolling out with two options: regular and sugar free. A Pepsi spokesperson told CNN that Starry has a “higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic” compared to Sierra Mist.

Sierra Mist debuted in 1999. The election of the name “Sierra Mist” was based on favorable research involving 2,000 people from over 1,000 possible names. “Sierra” had previously been a proposed name for what became the original (10% juice-formula, lemon-lime) Slice in 1984.

