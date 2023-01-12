Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Set To Join P&G Beauty

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Popular Black-owned hair care brand Mielle Organics is joining the Proctor and Gamble Beauty family, making them part of one of the biggest personal care brands in the world.

P&G Beauty will work with Mielle Organics to expand access for the brand in the Black community and fund research and innovation in hair care for underserved communities.

“P&G Beauty’s role will be to support the Mielle Organics team with what they need to achieve their vision – including increased access in Black and Brown communities and investing in research and innovation – while enabling the core tenets of their success to continue as they are today,” Lela Coffey, P&G’s vice president of multicultural hair business, said in a statement.

Husband-and-wife duo Monique and Melvin Rodriguez will continue to serve as Mielle’s CEO and COO, respectively, and are thrilled to be joining the P&G family.

“From the moment we stepped into P&G, we saw a diverse team of leaders who share our values and vision for innovation, education, and community empowerment, including several Black leaders who play a key role in the hair care and beauty businesses,” Monique Rodriguez said. “This partnership allows Mielle to serve more textured hair consumers with the great products and formulas our community loves.”

Black hair care is an expanding niche in the beauty industry. Black consumers spend “$473 million in total hair care (a $4.2 billion industry)” as of 2017, per a Nielsen report. Despite the growth, several products have not been made available and explicitly created with natural hair in mind.

Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Set To Join P&G Beauty was originally published on blackamericaweb.com