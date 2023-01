Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Tank is hosting the fifth annual Urban One Honors in Atlanta on January 16th. In addition to running the show, he’ll be honored as one of Urban One’s “Icons of the Culture” before the night is over.

That’s undoubtedly an award Tank deserves.

The ‘General of R&B’ was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but grew up in Maryland when his family moved during his childhood. As a standout high school football player, he decided to switch it up his senior year, instead investing his time into becoming a singer. With hindsight being what it is, that clearly turned out to be a great decision.

In the early stages of his singing career Tank sang backup to both Ginuwine and Aaliya. That eventually led to him signing to Blackground Records as a songwriter, which preceded his debut album Force of Nature in 2001.

Tank has truly established himself as a dynamic R&B artist. With his career in music kicking off when CDs were still a thing, it stands to be commended that he’s also racked up millions of streams as well. Over the past 20-plus years Tank has dropped ten solo albums, with half of them hitting No. 1 on the Hip Hop/R&B Billboard. His Three Kings project with Ginuwine and Tyrese peaked at No. 3 on the overall charts in 2013, and his 2017 single When We went platinum and could be his most popular song to date.

Throughout his career Tank has amassed nominations for five Grammy awards, one American Music award, three Soul Train awards, and one BET Award.

Tank has also flexed his acting chops on the big and small screen, appearing in both movies and TV shows for decades. His most recent role sees him as Slim in BET’s 2001 American Gangster Presents: Big 50 – The Delrhonda Hood Story. He also appeared in The Fast and The Furious, Trainwreck, and The Intruder.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Urban One will honor Tank, Maxine Waters, David Mann, Tamela Mann, LL Cool J, Pharrell Williams, and Bobby Brown. We’re looking forward to Tank hosting the amazing event!

