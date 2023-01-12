Former Sideline Reporter Allison Williams Suing ESPN & Disney For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Vaccine mandates are coming back to haunt big companies.

One is ESPN, as two former employees are suing the sports broadcasting giant in federal court for forcing employees to get the jab to stay employed.

Both ESPN alum say the COVID-19 vaccine requirement “violated religious freedom rights” and have also named its parent company, The Walt Disney Company, in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut Wednesday.

The two employees taking the issue to court are Allison Williams and producer Beth Faber, reports Deadline.

“Forcing [the] plaintiffs to choose between continuation of their employment and a violation of their religious beliefs in order to retain their livelihoods imposes a substantial burden on plaintiffs’ ability to conduct themselves in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs,” attorney Christopher Dunn wrote in the complaint.

Williams says she refused the shot because she and her husband were trying to have a second child at the time, and if ESPN refused to make an accommodation for her situation, the company no longer aligned with her “morally and ethically.”

“This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly,” she said at the time. “I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.”

Williams is a University of Miami grad who started her career working for Marlins Live with the Miami Dolphins, handling sideline reporting and hosting duties for pre and post-game coverage. From there, she graduated to a gig at ESPN, where she focused on college football and basketball. After leaving ESPN in October 2021 because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, she joined The Daily Wire to continue covering sports. While at the Ben Shapiro-founded outlet, she’s also launched a series about wokeness.

“My name is Allison Williams. I was a host and reporter at ESPN, but forced off the sidelines for refusing the COVID vaccine,” she announces in the trailer, which features UFC President Dana White and NBA players Jonathan Isaac and Enes Kanter Freedom. “Now I’m traveling across America, talking to some of the biggest names in sports to hear their thoughts on wokeness being injected into our favorite pastimes.”

ESPN has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Former Sideline Reporter Allison Williams Suing ESPN & Disney For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate was originally published on cassiuslife.com