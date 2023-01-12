Donald Glover Confirms He’s Still Making Music As Childish Gambino: “He’ll Be Back”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One of our favorite multihyphenates is returning to one of his first passions.

Donald Glover has confirmed that his days making music as Childish Gambino isn’t over just yet.

While at the 2023 Golden Globes, he was poised to win the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series award for his work in Atlanta. However, it didn’t take long for E! News to ask him about his musical talents and refute the rumor that he retired from the moniker he got from a name generator over a decade ago.

“I’m making music right now. I love it. I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things,” Glover said. “I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon, something will happen. I promise.”

Glover then spoke on previous whispers that he’d permanently decided to step away from music, saying, “That was out in the ethos. You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now.”

The news is welcomed by Childish Gambino fans, as the Atlanta native’s claims of retirement weren’t just rumors, and he expressed his interest in stopping making music back in 2017 during an interview with HuffPost.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” he said. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that,” he explained before mentioning how “Redbone” could go too mainstream for his liking. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as “Redbone” is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

See Gambino explain his return to the mic above as we await his first song since his 2020 project 3.15.20, which featured Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.

Donald Glover Confirms He’s Still Making Music As Childish Gambino: “He’ll Be Back” was originally published on cassiuslife.com