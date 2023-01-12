Legacies On The Line: The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

After having fans clambering for what seems like months, Hulu finally released the official trailer for the third and final season of their original series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ You can check it out below!

The series is set in New York City and portrays a fictionalized account of the legendary group’s formation and rise amid the dangers and excesses that came with the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1990’s. This season picks up coming off the release of the group’s debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As their fame continues to rise, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

The final season will once again star Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs (RZA) , Shameik Moore as Corey Woods (Raekwon), Siddiq Sanderson as Dennis Coles (Ghostface Killah), Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell Diggs (Divine), Marcus Callender as Oliver Grant (Power), Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs, T.J. Atoms as Russell Jones (Ol’ Dirty Bastatrd), Dave East as Clifford Smith (Method Man), Johnell Young as Gary Grice (GZA), Uyoata Udi as Jason Hunter (Inspectah Deck) and Damani Sease as Lamont Hawkins (U-God). Executive producers Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man and Brian Grazer worked to bring back the long-awaited last season.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ will return with three episodes on Wednesday, February 15. New episodes will follow every Wu-Wednesday, with the finale dropping on April 5. Check out the trailer for the third and final season, which is sure to be an emotional ride. Share your thoughts in the comments!

Legacies On The Line: The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ was originally published on globalgrind.com