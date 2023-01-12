Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Has Been Renewed Through The 2024-25 Season

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous show is here to stay for two more seasons.

Sherri has proven to be a hit, and because of its first-season success – the popular daytime talk show is here to stay. Fox Television made the announcement Wednesday that they will be renewing Sherri and taking the show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station’s entire daytime, and it’s not easy to find the right fit. Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back,” stated Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

Shepherd is ecstatic about this great news and the opportunity to continue with her good vibes mission. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning co-host shared that she is grateful for this huge platform. “I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years. I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience,” remarked Shepherd.

Since its inception, Sherri has hosted notable celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Janet Jackson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph to name a few.

Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Has Been Renewed Through The 2024-25 Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com