Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look

Draya was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in an all black look.

  
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HFPA/Billboard Party

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Model and actress Draya Michele gave us fashion goals when she shared her latest look and it’s everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty posted a photo of herself donning a super sexy, curve-hugging black mini dress that fit her like a glove. The dress was from Vex Clothing and featured shiny material that resembled a wet look. Currently retailing for $750, the dress featured a deep v neckline and exaggerated sleeves. She paired the look with black shoes from her collection at Femme LA and strutted her stuff as she posed for cameras ahead of her big night out.

Michelle hit the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards HFPA/Billboard Party at The Beverly Hilton in the sexy frock, and it left us drooling. Check out the stunning photos below.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HFPA/Billboard Party

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Photographer Stan Potts captured the star en route to the afterparty, and posted the images to his Instagram account. Draya’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and headed over to the comment section to share their stamps of approval on the fashionable ensemble.

🔥❤ ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL! ❤🔥,” one fan commented while another followed up with, “All black 4 the win 🔥😍👌🏾🖤

She looks amazing! Would you splurge on this look?

Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

