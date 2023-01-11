Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Model and actress Draya Michele gave us fashion goals when she shared her latest look and it’s everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty posted a photo of herself donning a super sexy, curve-hugging black mini dress that fit her like a glove. The dress was from Vex Clothing and featured shiny material that resembled a wet look. Currently retailing for $750, the dress featured a deep v neckline and exaggerated sleeves. She paired the look with black shoes from her collection at Femme LA and strutted her stuff as she posed for cameras ahead of her big night out.

Michelle hit the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards HFPA/Billboard Party at The Beverly Hilton in the sexy frock, and it left us drooling. Check out the stunning photos below.

Photographer Stan Potts captured the star en route to the afterparty, and posted the images to his Instagram account. Draya’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and headed over to the comment section to share their stamps of approval on the fashionable ensemble.

ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL! ,” one fan commented while another followed up with, “All black 4 the win ”

She looks amazing! Would you splurge on this look?

Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com