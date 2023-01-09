50 Cent Confirms TV Adaption Of Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Is On The Way

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s next Hollywood endeavor will pair him back up with Eminem. He confirms a television adaption of 8 Mile is on the way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Deadline, the Queens, New York native is penning a love letter to the ’90s Detroit Rap scene for his next on screen production. During his last visit to Big Boy TV he revealed that he is bringing Slim’s come up to a scripted series format. “I’m going [to] bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” he explained. “It’s going to be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting a hundred, I’m batting a hundred.” Fif went on to give further context on his reasoning why the culture needs this version. “I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

The original 2002 film contains autobiographical elements from Eminem’s life, follows white rapper Jimmy Smith Jr. aka B-Rabbit (Eminem) and his attempt to launch a career in Hip-Hop. The title is derived from 8 Mile Road, the highway between the predominantly African American city of Detroit and the largely white suburban communities to the north that Eminem originally lived in.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The film garnered numerous award nominations and wins, including an Academy Award win for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” for Eminem, Luis Resto and Jeff Bass at the 75th Academy Awards. 8 Mile was named one of the best films of 2002 by several publications. 8 Mile opened with $51,240,555 in its opening weekend. The soundtrack also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 702,000 copies sold in the first week and 510,000 copies sold in the second week, also finishing the year as the fifth best-selling album of 2002 with U.S. sales of over 3.4 million.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

50 Cent Confirms TV Adaption Of Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com