Love Leads To London In The Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4

This week (January 9), Netflix released the long awaited official trailer for the fourth season of ‘You’ and it seems like Joe isn’t the only killer on the loose in London. You can check out trailer below.

In the upcoming season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is living a new life in a new location. Although he is enjoying his new identity posing as a literature professor at a local university, in true ‘You’ fashion, something has to go wrong. When the wealthy elite around Joe mysteriously start dying, Joe must figure out who the murderer is amongst them.

We also see the return of one of Joe’s love interests Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) in the trailer. The last time we seen Marienne was on the season three finale. After finding out about the crimes Joe had committed, she decided to flea the country. The last season ended with Joe faking his death and following Marienne to Paris.

Joe’s actions don’t come as a surprise. Over the years, the psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes has shown the complexities of a man who lives a double life as a normal working class individual by day and a vicious serial killer by night.

Along with Badgely and Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin make up the cast. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble served as the head writers and executive producers for the fourth season. Additional executive producers included Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. John Scott and Harry Jierjian both directed three episodes each, Rachel Leiterman handles two of them and Sharim Sarif led one. Penn Badgley also makes his directorial debut in one of the episodes this season. Part 1 of Season 4 will be available on Netflix February 9, with Part 2 coming a month later on March 9. Check the trailer out below and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

