Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James struck a charming pose while sporting matching hairstyles, and we are in love!

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James are the epitome of Black Girl Magic. The dynamic duo shared their cuteness with the world by showing off their identical braided hairstyles on Instagram. The pair looked naturally gorgeous as their flawless brown skin, and fancy coiffures took center stage in the photo.

The hairstyles consisted of cornrows braided into side-by-side top knots with two braids, accented by beads, framed the sides of their face. Kaavia’s beads were variations of pink and silver, and Union’s beads were brown, orange, and gold. Other pictures in the carousel showed Dwayne Wade posing with his girls, Kaavia and Union, giving us different poses and views of their looks, and a video that showed Kaavia and Union playing with some of Kaavia’s toys.

In the past, Union has shared with her followers how she uses her products, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, on her daughter’s hair and how she encourages her daughter to be an individual and love herself by allowing her hair to be free. We love the positive message Union and Kaavia send to other Black mothers and daughters, and we hope to see more of it!

Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia Look Adorable In Matching Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com