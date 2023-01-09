BMF Star Lil Meech Says His Dad, Big Meech Doesn’t Approve Of Episodes That Make Him Look Soft!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

BMF stars, Lil Meech and Myles Truitt tap with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle Show. The two dropped in to talk about the season’s premiere, new cast additions and even dropped some behind the scenes tea.

You can watch the full interview here but in this clip, Lil’ Meech shares a hilarious story of how his dad’s feedback had him switching up a few things on set!

When asked if there was ever a time where his father, “Big Meech” ever criticized his portray of him on set, Flenory talked about how his dad often keeps him on his toes by reminding him to keep his wardrobe and reactions cool.

“Even if it’s like me wearing my shoe strings, he’s like, why are your shoestring tied up I never wore my shoes like that!”

Lil Meech also shared times his dad didn’t care for the more dramatic scenes from season 1, especially when his character was gut punched by another character known as Pat, one of Big Meech’s first plugs.

“I’m like it’s a TV show, something has to be dramatized- everything can’t be real”

