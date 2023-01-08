Lizzo Is Tired Of The Conversation Around Bodies: ‘This Body Is Art’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a video where she voiced her opinion about the social media conversation surrounding beauty standards and body types, saying she’s sick of the online discourse and wishes people would start to think before they type!

Wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit as she stood in front of an oceanfront view, Lizzo paused her tropical vacation to tell followers, “The discourse around bodies is officially tired.”

She continued, “I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get *** or **** or something’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ ”

She added, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art.”

She concluded the video by proudly showing off her own figure, and saying “And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there, please?”

Check out the video below.

Kudos to Lizzo for always preaching and practicing body positivity!

Lizzo Is Tired Of The Conversation Around Bodies: ‘This Body Is Art’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com