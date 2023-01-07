Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza Make Their “Saturday Night Live” Hosting Debuts This January

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan will ring in the 48th season of Saturday Night Live when the long-running iconic sketch comedy show finally returns in 2023. This will also be the first time the two are hosting SNL, with Plaza making her debut on January 21, and Jordan will follow suit one week later.

NBC made the announcement on its Insider subsite and across its social media platforms. The network also revealed the musical guests who will perform along with Plaza and Jordan, too. English singer-songwriter Sam Smith will make his third appearance when he hits the SNL stage for Plaza’s big night. And Jordan’s scheduled performer is actually a fellow SNL first-timer as well: Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby.

Plaza’s upcoming SNL hosting debut marks a sort of NBC homecoming for the 38-year-old actress and producer. She was once a member of the network’s Page Program. (But Plaza also noted that she was encouraged to leave the internship some months into the yearlong program after telling an unsavory Jesus joke).

However, she then went on to become one of the network’s biggest stars playing the role of April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. And Plaza is enjoying a new wave of fans with her current turn as Harper in the second season of the HBO Max dramedy The White Lotus.

As for Jordan, his showing will come roughly five weeks prior to the March 3 release of Creed III, co-starring Jonathan Majors. But January 28 will actually not be the first time that Jordan has ever shown up on SNL.

Last November, the actor made a surprise cameo to introduce Drake and 21 Savage when they performed the single “On BS.” And he may have used the moment to throw some unexpected shade at a former flame.

Click on the video below to see what Jordan said on Drake and 21 Savage’s SNL spoof.

Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza Make Their “Saturday Night Live” Hosting Debuts This January was originally published on cassiuslife.com