Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit

Angela Bassett was spotted serving a LEWK in a yellow jumpsuit that we love.

  
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Bumblebee" - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Angela Bassett’s style is just as legendary as she is and she’s certainly bringing her effortless fashion sense into the new year! Over the weekend, the beauty was spotted at an event donning a bright yellow jumpsuit that certainly gave us fashion envy!

The gorgeous actress was spotted on Instagram and showed off her style when she attended the PSIFF x Variety event. The beauty wore a Greta Constantine yellow jumpsuit to perfection which fit her like a glove.   The actress paired the sexy look with minimal gold jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with a gold handbag to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in big fluffy curls and was all smiles as she served for the cameras on the red carpet of the event.
Check out the look below.
We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning look? Did she nail it?

