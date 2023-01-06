Herschel Walker Campaign Staffer Accuses Matt Schlapp Of Sexual Assault

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Herschel Walker endured several jabs at his intelligence, fitness for office, and character during his Senate campaign run. It has now come out that a member of his campaign staff is accusing a notable Republican Party activist of sexually assaulting him.

The Daily Beast exclusively reports that American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp allegedly groped the crotch of a male staffer in Walker’s camp this past fall. The unnamed staffer says that Schlapp, who is the lead organizer for the powerful Conservative Political Action Conference, committed the alleged act while driving.

From The Daily Beast:

The staffer said the incident occurred the night of Oct. 19, when Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union and lead organizer for the influential Conservative Political Action Conference, “groped” and “fondled” his crotch in his car against his will after buying him drinks at two different bars.

The staffer described Schlapp, who had traveled to Georgia for a Walker campaign event, as inappropriately and repeatedly intruding into his personal space at the bars. He said he was also keenly aware of his “power dynamic” with Schlapp, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in national conservative politics.

Walker’s failed bid for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat revealed the incredible lengths conservative pundits and voters would go to ensure a win for their candidate. Despite several unsavory news items that came out during Walker’s campaign run, the former football star still enjoyed high levels of support from the Republican Party base.

Schlapp, via his attorney, is denying the charge and threatened a legal response to what their side framed as a hit piece.

Read the rest of The Daily Beast‘s report here.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty

