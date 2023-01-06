Colin Farrell Teases Big Things For ‘The Penguin’ Series On HBO Max

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Matt Reeves’ The Batman was the surprise hit of 2022 and with rumors that James Gunn plans on integrating the character in his new vision for the DCU, Colin Farrell might’ve added more fuel to that fire with his recent comments on his villainous character, The Penguin.

According to Variety, Colin Farrell opened up about the future of The Penguin who’s slated to have his own spinoff series on HBO Max, and from the sounds of things, the classic Batman villain won’t be going away anytime soon. In fact, we may be seeing a lot more of one Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot.

While attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Thursday night (Jan. 5), the Golden Globe Award-winning actor admitted he didn’t think The Penguin would end up getting his own show, but now that he has, we can expect more to come in the foreseeable future.

“The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn’t nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to,” Farrell said on the red carpet. “Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more.”

And indeed he got more as HBO Max has ordered the spinoff series which will explore The Penguin’s rise to crime boss of Gotham City. As to whether or not he’ll continue to play the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2, that’s up in the air as of now as no leaks or rumors about where they intend to go with the character have been revealed.

It will be interesting to see how Gunn plans on moving forward with the Batman world that Reeves has established and how it plays into his bigger reboot of the struggling DCU after angering fans with the news that Henry Cavill is out as Superman just weeks after Cavill announced that he’d return for Man of Steel 2.

Meanwhile, rumors have been circling that Warner Bros. may indeed bring back the controversial Ezra Miller as The Flash even though he’s been involved in all kinds of bar fights and even allegedly grooming minors in the past few years alone. For the record, no one would shed a tear if Miller was let go as The Flash as his performance as the lightning quick superhero left much to be desired. No shots.

What would y’all like to see from Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise? Should characters like The Penguin and Catwoman continue to get more burn in the DCU? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Colin Farrell Teases Big Things For ‘The Penguin’ Series On HBO Max appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Colin Farrell Teases Big Things For ‘The Penguin’ Series On HBO Max was originally published on hiphopwired.com