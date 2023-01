Fisk University Makes History, Debuts As First HBCU Gymnastics Team In NCAA

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fisk University’s gymnastics team are history makers.

On Friday (January 6), the team became the first from a historically Black college or university to appear in an NCAA meet, traveling to Las Vegas for the Super 16 event against other D1 schools such as North Carolina, Southern Utah and Washington. The appearance for Fisk comes less than fourteen months after the school announced its inaugural gymnastics team.

If the squad had nerves, none of it showed during the meet. Naimah Muhammad, the leadoff gymnast for the team, wowed the crowd with her tumbling skills. Five-star recruit Morgan Price, who transferred from Arkansas to Fisk, proved her mettle as the team’s best athlete, competing in four events and earning the meet’s highest marks on the vault with a 9.9.

“It’s humbling,” coach Corrine Tarver told ESPN ahead of the meet. “Something that’s a long time coming and so I’m so proud to be able to bring the team to the floor that is a historically Black college and university. It’s the first time ever so we’re ready to go.”

Despite the early success, Fisk finished in fourth at the meet with a score of 186.700. Southern Utah (195.800) narrowly held off Washington by 0.325 to win. The next appearance for the Fisk team will be next Friday (January 13) versus 2021 national champion Michigan.

Fisk University Makes History, Debuts As First HBCU Gymnastics Team In NCAA was originally published on blackamericaweb.com