Man Of The People: Vic Mensa Building Wells In Ghana To Bring Clean Water To Over 200,000 People In Africa

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Vic Mensa has a career that has taken him across genres, forms and continents, as a rapper, producer, visual artist…and now water activist!

Born to a Ghanaian economics professor father, Mensa was raised on the Southside of Chicago but has strong ties to West Africa where his father was raised. Unfortunately, a recent study in Ghana indicated that about 60% of water bodies in the area are polluted. Many activities including domestic use of water in river bodies, household and industrial waste, and agricultural pollution among others lead to the pollution of water bodies. In response to this, several studies have been conducted to examine and evaluate the quality of drinking water in Ghana. These studies revealed that most of the drinking water sources were microbiologically contaminated and may cause water-related diseases such as typhoid, diarrhea and dysentery when consumed.

After witnessing firsthand the water contamination in his ancestral village Mensa linked up with his father to develop a solution and build a new Borehole in the region. Boreholes are a simple manual pump which provide fresh and clean water but unfortunately are significantly lacking across the continent of Africa. The construction of the first Borehole was completed in Koforidua, an eastern region in Southern Ghana with a population of 200,000 people. With the success of Koforidua in 2022 Mensa decided to expand the vision and continue building more Boreholes in the city of Effiduase and Amedzope, a village in the mountainous Volta region.

Mensa says, “We’re building 3 Boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built. The other locations are a nearby community called Efiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region Amedzope. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant water borne diseases.”

Because each Borehole can cost up to $15,000 to build, the money needed will be generated in conjunction with the Black Star Line Festival which will take place on today (January 6) in Accra Ghana and feature artists including Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest.

Shout out to Vic for taking initiative and using his platform to make a difference!

Man Of The People: Vic Mensa Building Wells In Ghana To Bring Clean Water To Over 200,000 People In Africa was originally published on globalgrind.com