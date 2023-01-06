Garcelle Beauvais Debuts A New Hair Color And We’re In Love!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a look that was everything and gave us hair envy and more!

For her new look, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked burgundy colored hair to perfection, which definitely gave us a pop of color on these gloomy winter days. Her new hair was styled bone straight and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She paired the look with a black turtle neck and minimal jewelry and served face as she posed for her hair selfie.

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her new hair, captioning the photo set, “New year New me! #stillstanding #newlook #newvibe”‘ Check it out below.

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “I love a redhead” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

Garcelle Beauvais Debuts A New Hair Color And We’re In Love! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com