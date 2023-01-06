Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes & Bobby McFerrin To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Slick Rick is set to receive a significant honor from The Recording Academy. The British rapper, who cemented his status as a legend with The Great Adventures of Slick Rick and “The Show,” will join music royalty in The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin and others to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards during the 2023 Grammy Week beginning in late January.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

The complete list of honorees includes Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, McFerrin, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick.

“To be receiving this honor is incredible,” Rick posted on Instagram on Thursday (January 5). “And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!”

For Slick Rick, the “most sampled hip hop artist ever,” the honor is a high watermark for his career, despite never being properly nominated for a Grammy Award in his career and a kickstart to Hip Hop celebrating its 50th year of existence.

Others included are among Grammy and music royalty. McFerrin is a 10-time Grammy Award winner, Rodgers is a multi-time Grammy Award winner. Nirvana has been hailed as one of the most influential rock bands of the 1990s and Ma Rainey, hailed as The “Mother of the Blues,” has music currently in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes & Bobby McFerrin To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com