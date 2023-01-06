Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers, has died at the age of 79.

Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.

The Whispers were formed in 1963 in Watts, with twins Walter and Wallace “Scotty” Scott, Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Harmon as founding members. After an invitation from funk icon Sly Stone, the group relocated to San Francisco. Well before the peak of the group’s career in the 1980s, The Whispers would establish themselves as a dynamic live act. Harmon appears on the group’s first three albums, 1970’s The Whispers, as well as The Whispers’ Love Story and Life and Breath, both released in 1972.

Moderate hits during this time include “The Time Will Come” (1969), “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong” (1970), “Your Love Is So Doggone Good” (1971), and “I Only Meant To Wet My Feet” (1972).

In 1973, Harmon was involved in a car accident, in which his larynx was injured. As a result, he would leave the group. He was replaced with former Friends of Distinction singer Leaveil Degree, who remains with the group today.

