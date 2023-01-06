Vince McMahon Is Officially Back To Work At WWE

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Well, that was short-lived.

Back in June, Vince McMahon stepped down from his post as CEO of WWE, and he’s already got plans to get his old gig back.

He’s coming out of retirement to return to the board alongside former WWE co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to explore the idea of selling the company.

According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon has the majority voting power at WWE, allowing him to elect himself and hopefully become executive chairman once he gets approved.

However, to make room for McMahon, Wilson, and Barrios to regain the board, three current seatholders needed to step down from their posts.

In a recent statement, McMahon assured that with him at the helm, WWE will be sold for a more lucrative deal.

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” the statement reads.

“The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.”

The reinstatement was made official Friday morning, with WWE executives saying, “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board.”

The news must have been welcomed as WWE’s stock saw a 20% surge.

McMahon’s removal from the company came when he faced a sexual misconduct investigation over allegations he paid $3 million in hush money to a former company staffer so she wouldn’t disclose details of their sexual liaison. Documents showed that he even made the payments from his own personal accounts.

Vince McMahon Is Officially Back To Work At WWE was originally published on cassiuslife.com