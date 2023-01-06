Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly in Toronto

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea Thompson, has died in Toronto.

Andrea suffered a heart attack at her home in Canada. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctor’s attempts to resuscitate her fell short. Tristan left his home in LA immediately to be with his family.

Khloe Kardashian, the mother of Tristan’s two children, traveled with him.

Tristan Thompson, 31, was drafted 4th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. He won a championship with the Cavs in 2016 but is currently an unsigned free agent.

According to ET, a private funeral is scheduled. In addition to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are expected to be at the private funeral.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly in Toronto was originally published on wzakcleveland.com