Matt Barnes Recalls An NBA Player & Coach Who Wanted To Beat Up Skip Bayless: “It’s Just Gone Too Far”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Skip Bayless hate is nothing new, but physical threats might be.

Matt Barnes, who’s known to lead with his emotions, recently took to Instagram to get some things off his chest and reveal he’s known of at least two people that have wanted to put hands on Bayless for reckless comments recently. Nothing happened each time, but Bayless’ comments clearly continue to rub people in the sports community the wrong way.

“I know personally that I’ve had to diffuse two situations,” Barnes said. “One with a coach, and one with an NBA player. They wanted to f-ck Skip up. One was this year, one was last year. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, but it’s just gone too far, in my opinion.”

Bayless is currently under fire for a tasteless tweet about Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury where he spoke about the importance of the regular season game while others fought that Hamlin’s health is the primary concern.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted Monday evening. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless’ own cohost, retired NFL player Shannon Sharpe even took issue with his insensitive comments and addressed the controversy in a monologue Wednesday morning on Undisputed.

Barnes warns that despite Bayless and Sharpe’s working relationship, continuous reckless hot takes could mean a bad ending for the pundit duo.

“Shannon’s had a lot of love or does have a lot of love for dude, but you can even see Shannon’s fed up,” the All The Smoke host said. “Someone’s gonna end up hurting Skip.”

“I just feel as of late he’s been very very very disrespectful and out of pocket, and that’s normal, but he’s been that way to Shannon [Sharpe]. I think Skip’s day is coming, and it may not be from a firing standpoint because you know white men in this profession can kinda get away with and do what they want.”

Watch Barnes’ entire video above and see how Sharpe confronted Bayless about the damning tweet below.

Matt Barnes Recalls An NBA Player & Coach Who Wanted To Beat Up Skip Bayless: “It’s Just Gone Too Far” was originally published on cassiuslife.com