PV Produces Productive People: PVAMU Alumna Becomes Nevada’s 1st Black Mayor

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The saying “PV produces productive people” remains a true statement! Congratulations are in order for PV alumna Pamela Goynes-Brown ’84 who made history by becoming Nevada’s first Black mayor. She officially took office last month where her family, friends, and Sorority sisters witnessed the monumental moment.

Goynes-Brown has been a resident of North Las Vegas and a longtime educator turned public servant, living in the city since 1964. According to PVAMU, she worked for the Clark County School District for 35 years before serving as the first female African American councilwoman of North Las Vegas Ward 2. She also was the first female African American mayor pro-tempore, having served in that role twice.

In a previous interview Goynes-Brown says her four years would be a continuation of the work she had been doing on the council, allowing her to fulfill a mission already in motion and giving her time to put a “final stamp of approval on projects that we already in the books.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from PVAMU in 1984, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She also holds a master’s degree from NOVA Southeastern University in elementary education, with an endorsement in educational leadership.

PV Produces Productive People: PVAMU Alumna Becomes Nevada’s 1st Black Mayor was originally published on thebeatdfw.com