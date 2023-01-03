Sheree Whitfield Stepped Out In A Versace Ensemble For Her Birthday

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sheree Whitfield stepped into 2023 in style and kicked off the year with a lavish birthday celebration at Nobu in Atlanta alongside her family, friends, and her alleged new boo Martell Holt from Love and Marriage Hunstville.

For the stylish occasion, the birthday girl donned a pink velour hooded jumpsuit from Versace that showed off her very best assets. The curve hugging look currently retails for $3,225 and fit the Real Housewives of Atlanta star like a glove, showing off her toned figure and killer curves. The beauty paired the look with minimal jewelry y and wore her brown and blonde hair in loose curls with a middle part to let the hair frame both sides of her face.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her stunning birthday look, posting a few photos from her dinner as she served face and body in the process.

“I had so much love & fun celebrating my birthday yesterday that I didn’t get a chance to post,” she captioned the post. “I had such an incredible birthday! A full day of love, pampering, great food (thanks @kairo.whitfield for making me the best brunch ever) and make ur stomach hurt laughter…. and it still hurts This year have started off amazing and I can’t say enough how much I love, enjoy and appreciate being with my family, friends & loved ones . Thank u all for making my day as incredible as it was! Those who missed it, don’t fret… I’m celebrating all month!

And a HUGE thanks to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. U guys just don’t know how much more special u made my day My motto for this next chapter is “F*ck It! Enjoy the moment” because these past couple of years has shown us all that life is too short so we need to b sure to enjoy every moment.

Wishing all my and January boos a happy birthday as well .”

Check it out below.

The beauty also shared a full body photo of herself to show off the stunning fit from all angles. Check that post out below.

Looks like Sheree is bringing in her birthday and 2023 in fashion, and we love it! What do you think about the beauty’s birthday look?

Sheree Whitfield Stepped Out In A Versace Ensemble For Her Birthday