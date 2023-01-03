Mary J. Blige Stuns In An Electric Blue Mini Dress On NYE

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Mary J. Blige kicked off 2023 serving the girls in an electric blue Manzanares mini dress that showed off her glistening mahogany skin and healthy thighs. Mary posed for a viral photo, snapped by Tomas Herald, with La La Anthony and Lola Milan at Fat Joe’s NYE party wearing the head-turning look. La La Anthony looked equally stunning in a bedazzled mesh dress by Alexandre Vauthier and Lola wore Mugler.

Styled by Mauricia Henry, Mary complete the look with hoop earrings from her own jewelry brand Sister Love. Her hair was pulled into a neat bun with a side bang, styled by celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace who is behind her platinum blonde locks.

Mary could be seen hitting her signature Mary two-step in the midst of her peers and a dancing Jamie Foxx.

In other Mary J news, the iconic artist is gearing up to conquer 2023 with new business endeavors like developing content with BET under her production company Blue Butterfly Productions. In 2022, she launched the inaugural ‘Strength Of A Woman’ festival and performed during the Halftime Super Bowl Show.

Can’t wait to see what 2023 holds for the queen.

