DC Founder/Racer Ken Block Dead At 55; T-Pain Mourns Loss

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ken Block, An Influential Figure

Legendary action sports athlete, Rally-car racer, and business owner/founder, Ken Block has died due to a snow-mobile accident in Utah. It is alleged that Ken was riding down a steep slope at about 2 p.m. Monday when, “the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him,” the sheriff’s office reported.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The world knows Ken for his fame in the Rally Car Racing industry as well as action sports like skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross. Ken was also the co-founder of the successful brand DC, alongside Damon Way, & Clayton Blehm. He founded the brand Hoonigan in 2010 in support of his racing division. Sponsored by Monster, the name of the brand originally was ‘Monster World Rally Team’ but was later changed to ‘Hoonigan’.

T-Pain Mourns Loss

Many took to social media, especially Twitter to display how they felt about the passing of the influential figure. One user stated, “I’m gonna sit somewhere private and cry about the death of Ken Block…”. One tweet that really shocked the world came from legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and overall creative, T-Pain. He vocalized his feelings towards the matter by tweeting, “Lost a f*cking legendary person bro”.

You can view the tweet below:

A Legend

Ken Block resided in Park City, Utah during the time of the incident. He won five medals at the X Games between 2006 and 2013. Ken was also the Rally America Rookie of the year in 2005 and soon after finished second overall in the years 2006, 2008, and 2013.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ken was described as, “a massive influence on everything he touched”. He leaves behind his wife, Lucy, and three children.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

DC Founder/Racer Ken Block Dead At 55; T-Pain Mourns Loss was originally published on hot1009.com