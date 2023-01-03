La La Flaunts Her Curves Into The New Year

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If we can count on La La for anything, it’s to serve us face, body, and fashion on a luxury platter. The actress and entrepreneur was a sight for sore eyes for the New Year, and we’re in love!

Clad in a crystal mesh Alexandre Vauthier dress with a black cutout bodysuit, crystal mesh shoes, and diamond hoop earrings, the BMF actress left little to the imagination.

“2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ be good to me ,” she captioned her post.

Friends and fans flooded La La’s comment section with approval. She even got a nod of admiration from the designer himself.

“ ,” Vauthier wrote.

Power co-star Naturi Naughton commented, “Yes it will! Looking so beautiful girl! happy new year! ”

Even Yung Miami chimed in with a bunch of lovestruck emojis.

The racy ensemble was the perfect prelude to the 40-year-old’s upcoming year. La La has taken her acting career to the next level, securing a role in the new Starz series, The Case of Cyntoia Brown. She will also return to BMF’s second season, and she will appear in a Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris.

In an interview with BET, La La shares her excitement about the opportunity.

“It’s [Barris’] directorial debut for a movie and he asked me to be a part of it. I was like, say no more, what day do you need me? I’m there,” she says. “It’s an incredible cast. I still had a moment where I was like, ‘I’m in a movie with Eddie Murphy. This is the next level right here.’ It was an incredible experience and I’m forever grateful to Kenya for trusting me and allowing me to be in the movie.”

Judging by her growing resume, 2023 will definitely be good to La La!

La La Flaunts Her Curves Into The New Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com