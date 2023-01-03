Chilli & ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Matthew Lawrence Are Dating

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chilli and former ‘Boy Meets World’ actor Matthew Lawrence are dating, TMZ confirmed. The new couple shared their romance, on social media over the holiday, wearing matching pajamas to the song Take On Me.

Matthew reportedly spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli and met her family in Atlanta. It appears the duo possibly linked up around August, when Chilli and Matthew crossed paths at her show in a Waikiki beach. The two were later spotted by sources, frolicking in the water and engaged in deep convo.

Chilli’s rep told People, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together.’

We also haven’t seen Chilli in a relationship since she and Usher dated in 2003, but unfortunately broke up due to Usher’s infidelities. Matthew finalized his divorce from professional dancer, Cheryl Burke, in 2023. Looks like these lovers were destined to meet.

In case you missed it, Chilli and Matthew aren’t the only couple who announced their relationship over the holiday. Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti made it social media official with stylish pics.

Add Chilli and Matthew to our list of celeb couples to watch this year.

