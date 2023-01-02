Chloe Bailey Showed Off Her Killer Abs On Instagram

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chloe Bailey is starting off 2023 in style when she took to Instagram to bare all and show off her killer curves and toned abs.

Taking to the platform, the beauty rocked a gold, string bikini that showed off her killer body. She paired the look with a big, fluffy afro, trading in her usual locs for a brand new look. She rocked gold sandals with the look and minimal jewelry while serving face and body for her sexy Instagram photo shoot.

The starlet shared photos from the shoot, as well as a fun IG Reel of herself that gave us a behind the scenes, glimpse into the stunning photo session.

” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below. “2023 i’m ready for you” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

” Check out the adorable IG Reel below. And then, the songstress shared her BTS IG Reel all while dancing to the sounds of Mariah Carey’s “Honey” and appropriately captioned the video, “just like honey…” Check out the adorable IG Reel below.

Whew, Chloe is certainly coming hot for 2023 and we’re absolutely loving it! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest photo set?

