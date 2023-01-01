Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Reportedly Passes Away

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Gangsta Boo, the Memphis rapper who scored a seminal hit with “Where Dem Dollas At” and was one of the more significant voices in Southern hip-hop, has reportedly passed away.

According to Fox 13, a neighbor of hers discovered her deceased on her porch. It’s unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.

Mitchell was the second woman to join Three 6 Mafia in the early ’90s, and after her departure from the group, she continued to record mixtapes and appear on singles from the likes of Gucci Mane, La Chat, and more. When she was fifteen, she contributed to Three 6’s Mystic Stylez album and remained a fixture in Memphis through her untimely passing.

In 1998, Boo released her debut album Enquiring Minds featuring “Where Dem Dollas At” which rose to become a regional hit. In a feature highlighting the best Southern rap songs of the 1990s, writer Dylan Green wrote of the song, “Even with verses from Mafia founders Juicy J and DJ Paul on the back end of “Where Dem Dollas At,” Gangsta Boo’s aggressive nonchalance absorbed all attention, further carving out a space for women in Southern hip-hop and beyond.”

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia confirmed Mitchell’s passing on Instagram with a simple photo of her behind a pair of turntables.

This post will be updated with further information.

Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Reportedly Passes Away was originally published on hot1009.com