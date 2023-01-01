Anita Pointer, Founding Member of “The Pointer Sisters,” Dies at 74

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We are sad to report that Anita Pointer, founding member of the GRAMMY-winning group The Pointer Sisters, passed away on December 31 at the age of 74.

Pointer’s publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed to CNN that she was surrounded by her family in her Los Angeles home when she died, following a battle with cancer.

Pointer’s family said in a statement, “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there.”

Pointer is preceded in death by her only daughter Jada, who passed in 2003, and sisters Bonnie and June, who passed in 2020 and 2006 respectively.

The fourth of six children, Anita grew up singing with her sisters at their father’s church in Oakland and sang backup for Taj Mahal, Boz Scaggs, and more before releasing their debut album in 1973, spawning their first big hit, “Yes We Can Can.”

The group would go on to have 13 Top 20 hits on the Billboard charts across a wide variety of genres, from pop (“He’s So Shy,” “I’m So Excited,” “Jump (For My Love)”) to R&B (“Contact,” “How Long (Betcha’ Got a Chick on the Side)”) and even country with “Fairytale,” which earned the group its first GRAMMY for “Best Country Vocal Performance by a Group.”

The Pointer Sisters earned three Grammys and three American Music Awards for their work, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Anita would stay with the group until 2015, when she retired due to health issues.

Anita Pointer is survived by her sister/groupmate Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie.

Anita Pointer, Founding Member of “The Pointer Sisters,” Dies at 74 was originally published on foxync.com