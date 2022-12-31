HomeArts & Entertainment

Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins!

  
The Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Summer Member Celebration

Source: Derek White / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Summer Walker!

According to multiple reports, Summer has given birth to a pair of twins!

There was speculation for weeks that Summer was pregnant with twins, with Erykah Badu – Summer’s doula – seemingly confirming that report back before the holiday.

This story is developing! Check back for updates.

Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins!

