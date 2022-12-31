Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yung Miami is closing out 2022 in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style in the sexy silver mini dress that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching silver heels to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, black style with beach waves and a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the 'Gram. The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a photo of her and her boo, Diddy, as they rode bikes at night. " she captioned the photo set. "Idc if we on the run baby long as I'm next to you" she captioned the photo set. Check it out below. Looks like Yung Miami is closing out the year in style and with her boo by her side! What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com