Chloe Bailey Reflects On Her Year In A Heartfelt Post: ‘This Was My Year Of Reconstruction’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is ready to bring in the New Year but not without reflecting on the past year and all of the experiences she had during it.

In a heartfelt photo dump, the songstress took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos and videos that summed up her amazing year, one that she called her year of “reconstruction.”

” “this was my year of reconstruction,” she wrote. “i needed the lows to make me into the person i’ve been praying to God to turn me into. i am so much stronger than i could ever imagine and i am so proud of myself. knowing that i got through this year, i can conquer absolutely anything. don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something. believe in yourself. hold your head up high and prove them wrong every time.

Check out the photo dump below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm0DzTIp–d/?hl=en

Chloe certainly owned 2022 and we can’t wait to see how she keeps elevating in 2023! We love to see it!

DON’T MISS….

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In ‘Surprise’ Video

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Chloe Bailey Posts Topless Cover Art To Announce The Release Date For Her Latest Single ‘Surprise’

Chloe Bailey Reflects On Her Year In A Heartfelt Post: ‘This Was My Year Of Reconstruction’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com