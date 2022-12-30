Back To The Courts: Megan Thee Stallion Battle With 1501 Entertainment Over Contract Headed To Jury Trial

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is not done with court battles. Fresh off of a significant victory in the Tory Lanez trial and getting justice after being shot, she scored another win after a Houston judge sided with her instead of her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Spotted on Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion is heading back to court. Her ongoing legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment is heading to a jury trial.

Back in September, the label asked judge Robert Schaffer to decide a dispute in which Megan Thee Stallion claimed 1501 would not acknowledge her 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties as an album, meaning she had not fulfilled her contract back in September.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers argued that the case should be decided by a jury rather than just a judge, and Schaffer agreed her $1 million lawsuit would proceed to trial.

After rendering his decision, Schaffer said that he was “of the opinion that the motion should be and hereby is denied in its entirety.”

Both Megan Thee Stallion’s & 1501 Certified Entertainment’s Legal Teams Had Something To Say

1501 Certified Entertainment’s legal team pointed out that the judge’s ruling did not resolve the dispute. “There is no amount of discovery that will change the answer to that question,” 1501’s lawyers wrote in their original motion filed in September.

“The court can compare the recording to the contractual requirements for an album and determine that ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ is not an album as a matter of law.”

“Pete should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums,” her legal team said in response.

Roc Nation’s “Real Lawyers” Pointed Out Her Contract With 1501 Was “Crazy”

The 23-year-old Hip-Hop star claimed in her suit that 1501 tricked her into signing an “unconscionable” record deal that fell well below industry standards in 2018.

After linking up with Roc Nation the following year to handle management, she spoke with “real lawyers,” and they pointed out how “crazy” her contract with 1501 is. Thee Stallion also claims Carl Crawford and his imprint have “systematically failed” to pay her royalties.

