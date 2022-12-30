Kimbella & Juelz Santana Break Up After 3 Years Of Marriage

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

After three years of wedded bliss, Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee are calling it a wrap.

This past Wednesday (Dec. 28), the Love & Hip-Hop star took to her Instagram page to announce the news by posting a seductive picture of herself on the beach and simply stating “next chapter…S I N G L E” in the caption. Looking to explain the sudden split, Kimbella went back on her IG Stories and used a few movie clips to demonstrate how she felt while writing things like:

“Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered… Begging him to change so we could make it work… Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem… Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change… Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship.”

A person can only take so much before moving on. She stood by him while he dealt with his gun charge, apparent addiction problems and even dental struggles. She did her part, b.

Whether or not Juelz is in his feelings about the split or feels free (some men would celebrate the ending of a marriage), is unclear as he hasn’t commented on the matter. Spending more than a decade together, the couple share two children, Bella Monroe, 10, and Juelz Santana James, 12, and ultimately married in 2019.

Now that Kimbella and Juelz Santana are “back on the market” you can expect them to be “living their best lives” on social media for all to see and dissect.

What do y’all think of the breakup? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kimbella & Juelz Santana Break Up After 3 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com