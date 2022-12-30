Tia Mowry Gives Us Glam Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Tia Mowry has been one of our favorite style queens this year and has shown off her effortless fashion sense in stunning IG Reels all year long! And today the beauty took to the platform to show off her effortless glam one more time in 2022, just in time for New Year’s Eve!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress shared a fun Reel of herself as she modeled two sparkly ensembles that are perfect for the festive holiday ahead.

For her first look, she donned a cute sparkly black top and paired the look with a short, silver sequined mini skirt and matching black pumps. She accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore her hair in straight braids. In her next look, she traded in her two piece for an all black sequined look with a strapless peplum top and matching pants. She wore black heels for this look as well and looked adorable as she modeled her look to perfection.

“There’s so much weight from societal pressures and the roles that are cast onto us that we tend to lean onto that and let society tell us who we are instead of discovering who we are for ourselves. Let’s make this new year a TRUE Year! ” she captioned the energetic IG Reel.

Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels! What do you think about her latest festive look?

Tia Mowry Gives Us Glam Just In Time For New Year’s Eve was originally published on hellobeautiful.com