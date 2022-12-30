Barbara Walters, Legendary Newswoman, Dies At 93

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Barbara Walters, a pioneering journalist who blazed a trail for women in the news and co-created The View for ABC, has died. She was 93.

Her death was confirmed by ABC News, her journalistic home for nearly 50 years. At ABC, she became the first woman to anchor an evening news program. In 1979, she became a co-host of 20/20 before helping launch The View in 1997. She retired from the show in 2014, although infrequently appearing for interviews and specials for the network.

“I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place.”

For decades, viewers grew with Walters as she interviewed some of the more controversial figures in the world, from Cuban leader Fidel Castro to Vladimir Putin. An estimated 74 million people watched her interview with Monica Lewinsky at the height of then-President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal involving an affair with Lewinsky. In her outstanding career, Walters would win 12 Emmy Awards, her first coming in 1974 for her work on NBC’s Today show.

“Had there not been Barbara Walters, surely all of the other women who have followed in her footsteps, including myself, could not stand where we stand and do what we do in this industry today,” Oprah Winfrey said of Walters when she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

