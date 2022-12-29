Porsha Williams Is Our Body Goals In Latest Posts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams is still showing off her banging bikini body on Instagram while enjoying her tropical vacation and just broke the internet with her latest social media post!

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared another video of herself donning her sexy, bright blue bikini that showed off killer curves and toned abs and was sure to give us body goals. The beauty shared the slow-motion IG Reel of herself as she walked along in nature while her long, flowing hair blew in the breeze.

“The healthiest response to life is joy.” — Deepak Chopra #PorshaGuobadia Hair: @gonakedhair”she captioned the sexy post. Check it out below.

The reality show queen is living it up while vacationing with her new husband, Simon Guobadia and is sure to give us content while doing it! The lovely couple officially tied the knot last month in two lavish ceremonies, both held in Atlanta, and have been living it up ever since! We love to see it

Porsha Williams Is Our Body Goals In Latest Posts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com