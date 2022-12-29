Stan Lee Getting His Own Disney+ Documentary In 2023

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s been a little over four years since the death of comic book legend/icon, Stan Lee, and in honor of what would’ve been his 100th birthday, Marvel has announced a new documentary dedicated to the man who helped make our childhood’s rock.

Taking to Twitter to announce the new documentary set to drop on Disney+, Marvel posted a quick 25-second teaser of the upcoming documentary while stating “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”

Showcasing his random appearances in multiple Marvel movies, the quick clip pays homage with a montage to the man behind Spider-Man, Ironman, the Incredible Hulk and many other classic comic book superheroes.

Being that it was his 100th birthday, many well-known celebrities and hardcore comic book fans took to Twitter to pay homage to the legend along with his official Twitter account which showered him with praise.

Should be cool to see how the documentary delves into Stan Lee’s thought process behind the creation of countless classic comic book characters and how they impacted pop culture.

Will you be checking for the Stan Lee documentary when it streams on Disney+ come 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

