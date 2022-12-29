7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Back in September, the Hip-Hop world lost renowned “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died at age 59 of causes still yet to be determined while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Now, the late West Coast rapper’s assets are set to be divided between seven of his reported 10 children.

According to Mirror, Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., didn’t leave a will before he passed away, which left it up to his manager, Jarez Posey, to start legal proceedings to assess his estate, which is most likely to be inherited by his seven adult children who are listed as his next of kin. It’s a situation similar to that of actor Chadwick Boseman, who also died without leaving a will. (His estate ended up being divided between his widow and his parents.

According to Page Six, Posey’s petition estimated the value of Coolio’s estate to be more than $300,000. The petition states that Coolio’s exact wealth hasn’t been determined yet, but the $300K figure includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

Mirror noted that while there still has been no official cause of death reported, “it is suspected his struggle with asthma could have contributed to his passing after he was found dead on a hotel floor.” Either way, he is missed and his contributions to Hip-Hop will forever be celebrated.

Rest well, Coolio. Our hearts go out to his family.

