NBC Picks Up Jesse L. Martin’s ‘The Irrational’ Series

Just when you thought network TV was dead, or at least on life support, there comes another reason to watch. Former Law and Order favorite Jesse L. Martin will star in The Irrational, a new show that just announced a confirmed season order for NBC.

Martin played Det. Edward “Ed” Green for 10 years on the crime procedural, moving on to do other work in film and television. He was most recently on the CW series The Flash after taking medical leave due to back problems in 2018. He was cast in The Irrational pilot in April, departing The Flash as a series regular. He’s expected to still appear in a recurring role.

The Irrational is based on Predictably Irrational, the best-selling book by Dan Ariely. The series’ main character is Alec Baker, who the show synopsis says is “a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.”

Martin’s co-stars already cast include Mahara Hill (Delilah), Molly Kunz (Widows), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel) and Arash DeMaxi (The Equalizer).

NBC also announced a second season order for Quantum Leap and the February premiere of Found, with Shanola Hampton (Shameless) as a public relations executive who has a second career searching for missing people of color ignored by law enforcement.

Per the show’s synopsis: “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.”

The show was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the showrunner for All-American starring Taye Diggs, and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

