5 Sexy Dresses That Will Turn Heads On New Year’s Eve

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

2022 has been an eventful year. And while we’re grateful for the memories, we’re ready to welcome the New Year in style with a sexy dress that will turn heads. Last year, most of us were homebound so this year, we’re letting it all hang out as we make up for yesteryear’s celebration or lack thereof. That means bringing the sparkle on New Year’s Eve whether it’s at an intimate gathering, party, or sexy night out with BAE. Here’s some dress inspiration to watch the ball drop.

Backless Sequin Dress

Shine bright like a diamond in this sparkling purple midi dress with a split from Mistress Rocks. This sexy grape gown features an open back with slender rouleau ties to suck you in where it matters for a flattering and curvy fit. BAE wont take his eyes off of you.

Corset Dress

Close out the year in this siren red corset dress from House of CB. This form-fitting dress will garner dozens of compliments thanks to its satin structured fit and bold color that highlights your melanin.

Fun & Flirty Dress

This olive cutout mini dress knows how to move! The fun and flirty long-sleeve dress is subtle and sexy with rouleau ties to enhance the girls.

Festive Fringe Dress

Accessorize this fringe dress by Sonya Bee’s x Dess Dior “Stone Cold Collection” with a jacket or stylish shades. The party will revolve around you everytime you sway.

LBD

You can’t go wrong in this sexy little black dress from Elevyn thirty paired with the perfect money-making clutch. With a major stretch factor, an asymmetrical sheer neckline and a form-fitting bodice, it’ll fit perfectly while creating a seamless curvy shape.

RELATED STORIES:

8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

10 Influencer-Approved Looks For Your Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration

5 Sexy Dresses That Will Turn Heads On New Year’s Eve was originally published on hellobeautiful.com