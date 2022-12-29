Pelé, Soccer’s First Global Icon, Dies At 82

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Pelé, widely considered among the greatest soccer players of all time, has died. He was 82.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the global superstar rose to fame with Brazil’s national team when he was only a teenager. Known for his free-flowing, beautiful style, he eternalized a style of play many emulate to this day. Before the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were referred to as the greatest — there was Pelé.

His daughter Kely posted an image on Instagram confirming her father’s passing as family surrounded the legend. “Everything we are is because of you,” she wrote. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pelé had suffered several health challenges in recent years, including being diagnosed with colon cancer. He was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paolo last month at the beginning of the World Cup.

Throughout his career, Pelé amassed accolades and star power only few could obtain. He won three World Cup titles from 1958 to 1970, scoring in the 1958 final at 17. He amassed over 1,200 goals and only played for one club outside his native Brazil, the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in the late 1970s, boosting American interest in the game. His fame was so much that during a civil war in Nigeria in 1967, both sides ordered a cease-fire to watch him play an exhibition match.

Considered among Brazil’s first Black national heroes in the modern world, Pelé rarely spoke about race relations when the power and wealth generated by the white minority, but will always be credited with the coining of “The Beautiful Game.”

